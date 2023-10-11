Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 3629.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3637 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at 3639.95 and closed at 3637.25. The stock had a high of 3650 and a low of 3601.9. The market capitalization of TCS is 13,27,942.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680 and the 52-week low is 2953.22. The stock had a volume of 57,937 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3637, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹3629.2

The current stock price of TCS is 3637. There has been a 0.21% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.8.

11 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST TCS buyback 2023: Expected price, history, other details. Is Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech buyback coming soon?

TCS buyback price: Market is expecting this buyback of shares by Indian IT major to be around 18,000 crore

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tcs-buyback-2023-expected-price-history-other-details-is-infosys-wipro-hcl-tech-buyback-coming-soon-11696994774588.html

11 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3642.35, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹3629.2

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price of the stock is 3642.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.36, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 13.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

11 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3637.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 57937. The closing price for the shares was 3637.25.

