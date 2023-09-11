Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 3455.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3443.25 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3445.05 and closed at 3455.55. The stock reached a high of 3463.5 and a low of 3435.1. The market capitalization for TCS is 12,59,902.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 189,880 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3443.25, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹3455.55

The current data for TCS stock shows that its price is 3443.25. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -12.3, meaning it has decreased by this amount.

11 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3455.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 189,880. The closing price for the shares was 3,455.55.

