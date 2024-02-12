TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock surges in today's trading

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of TCS was ₹4130, and the close price was ₹4135.55. The stock reached a high of ₹4184.55 and a low of ₹4098.4 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1495807.83 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is also ₹4184.55, while the 52-week low is ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 202275 shares.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 4141.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 4159.65, while the offer price is 4161.25. There is a quantity of 175 shares available for purchase at the bid price and the same quantity available for sale at the offer price. The stock has a significant open interest of 11,413,500 contracts.
The current data for TCS stock shows that it is priced at ₹4144.85. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change in the stock price is 10.6, suggesting that there has been a positive movement in the stock. Overall, this data suggests that TCS stock has seen a small increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.22%
|3 Months
|12.94%
|6 Months
|20.41%
|YTD
|9.48%
|1 Year
|17.28%
