TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock surges in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 4134.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4144.85 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of TCS was 4130, and the close price was 4135.55. The stock reached a high of 4184.55 and a low of 4098.4 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is 1495807.83 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is also 4184.55, while the 52-week low is 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 202275 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:08 AM IST TCS February futures opened at 4150.25 as against previous close of 4141.4

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 4141.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 4159.65, while the offer price is 4161.25. There is a quantity of 175 shares available for purchase at the bid price and the same quantity available for sale at the offer price. The stock has a significant open interest of 11,413,500 contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST TCS Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹4144.85, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹4134.25

The current data for TCS stock shows that it is priced at 4144.85. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change in the stock price is 10.6, suggesting that there has been a positive movement in the stock. Overall, this data suggests that TCS stock has seen a small increase in value.

12 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.22%
3 Months12.94%
6 Months20.41%
YTD9.48%
1 Year17.28%
12 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4130.9, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹4134.25

The current data for TCS stock shows that its price is 4130.9. There has been a percent change of -0.08%, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -3.35, suggesting a decrease of 3.35 in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4135.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total of 202,275 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 4135.55.

