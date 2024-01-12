Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 3713.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3736.2 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3723 and closed at 3713.7. The stock reached a high of 3772 and a low of 3708. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,351,789.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3928.95 and the 52-week low is 3070.30. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 205,186.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3713.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 205,186. The closing price for the shares was 3,713.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.