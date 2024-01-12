TCS Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3723 and closed at ₹3713.7. The stock reached a high of ₹3772 and a low of ₹3708. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,351,789.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3928.95 and the 52-week low is ₹3070.30. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 205,186.

