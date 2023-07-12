TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at ₹3260.2, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

comScore
TCS stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 3271.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3260.2 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TcsPremium
Tcs

On the last day, the open price of TCS was 3294, and the close price was 3272.3. The highest price reached during the day was 3294, while the lowest price was 3261. The market capitalization of TCS was 1,197,186.72 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was 3575, and the 52-week low was 2867.9. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 82,603.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:15:14 PM IST

TCS share price update :TCS closed today at ₹3260.2, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The closing price of TCS stock today was 3260.2, with a net change of -11.65 and a percent change of -0.36. This means that the stock price decreased by 11.65 points compared to yesterday's closing price of 3271.85.

12 Jul 2023, 03:44:00 PM IST

12 Jul 2023, 03:18:57 PM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3257.5, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3257.5. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -14.35, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

12 Jul 2023, 03:07:15 PM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3261.1, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3261.1. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.75.

12 Jul 2023, 02:47:35 PM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3277.95, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is 3277.95. There has been a 0.19% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.1.

12 Jul 2023, 02:31:55 PM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3280, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current stock price of TCS is 3280, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 8.15.

12 Jul 2023, 02:22:08 PM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3279.2, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current stock price of TCS is 3279.2 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 7.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:00:57 PM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3283.1, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current stock price of TCS is 3283.1, with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 11.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.34% from the previous day, with a net increase of 11.25.

12 Jul 2023, 01:45:52 PM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3274.9, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3274.9 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 3.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.09% and the net change in price is 3.05.

12 Jul 2023, 01:30:55 PM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3264.5, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3264.5 with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -7.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.22% and the value has decreased by 7.35. This information suggests that TCS stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:05:19 PM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3261.65, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3261.65. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.2, meaning the stock has decreased by 10.2. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:51:14 PM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3261, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3261. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.85, suggesting a decrease of 10.85 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests a small decrease in the value of TCS stock.

12 Jul 2023, 12:30:14 PM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3258.4, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3258.4. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -13.45, suggesting a decrease of 13.45 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:17:19 PM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3262.1, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current data for TCS stock shows that its price is 3262.1 with a percent change of -0.3. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 0.3% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock's price is -9.75, indicating a decrease of 9.75. Overall, the stock's performance is negative, with a slight decrease in price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:06:08 PM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3265.1, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

12 Jul 2023, 11:47:28 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3268, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current stock price of TCS is 3268, with a net change of -3.85 and a percent change of -0.12. This indicates that the stock has decreased slightly in value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:37:12 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3272.9, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is 3272.9. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.03, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.05, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, this data indicates a small positive movement in the TCS stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:19:09 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3264.5, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current data shows that TCS stock has a price of 3264.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.22%, resulting in a net change of -7.35.

12 Jul 2023, 11:00:51 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3265.1, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current data of TCS stock shows that its price is 3265.1. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.75, reflecting the decrease in stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:51:02 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3261.05, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3261.05. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.8, meaning that the stock has decreased by 10.8. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:32:59 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3263.6, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is 3263.6. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.25, suggesting a decrease of 8.25 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:15:05 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3269.5, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3269.5 with a percent change of -0.07. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.07% compared to the previous day. The net change is -2.35, indicating a decrease of 2.35 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:01:59 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3269, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3269. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.09. The net change in the stock price is -2.85.

12 Jul 2023, 09:45:10 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3269, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3269 with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -2.85. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a negative net change.

12 Jul 2023, 09:34:04 AM IST

TCS Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:33:10 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3266.05, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

The current stock price of TCS is 3266.05, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -5.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:21:09 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3279.65, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3279.65. The percent change in the stock price is 0.24%, indicating a small increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.8, suggesting a positive movement.

12 Jul 2023, 09:05:43 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3271.85, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹3272.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3271.85. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.45.

12 Jul 2023, 08:25:52 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3272.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total of 82,603 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 3,272.3.

