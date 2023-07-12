TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at 3260.2, down -0.36% from yesterday's 3271.85

TCS share price update :TCS closed today at ₹3260.2, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The closing price of TCS stock today was ₹3260.2, with a net change of -11.65 and a percent change of -0.36. This means that the stock price decreased by 11.65 points compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹3271.85.

Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty snap two-day winning run ahead of inflation prints, TCS, HCL Tech's Q1 numbers https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-sensex-nifty-snap-two-day-winning-run-ahead-of-inflation-prints-tcs-hcl-techs-q1-numbers-11689154184813.html {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3257.5, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3257.5. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -14.35, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3261.1, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3261.1. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.75, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹10.75. Click here for TCS Key Metrics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3277.95, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is ₹3277.95. There has been a 0.19% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.1.

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3280, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current stock price of TCS is ₹3280, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 8.15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3279.2, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current stock price of TCS is ₹3279.2 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 7.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3283.1, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current stock price of TCS is ₹3283.1, with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 11.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.34% from the previous day, with a net increase of ₹11.25. Click here for TCS Board Meetings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3274.9, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3274.9 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 3.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.09% and the net change in price is ₹3.05.

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3264.5, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3264.5 with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -7.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.22% and the value has decreased by ₹7.35. This information suggests that TCS stock has experienced a slight decline in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3261.65, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3261.65. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.2, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹10.2. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3261, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3261. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.85, suggesting a decrease of ₹10.85 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests a small decrease in the value of TCS stock. Click here for TCS AGM

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3258.4, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3258.4. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -13.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹13.45 in the stock price.

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3262.1, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current data for TCS stock shows that its price is ₹3262.1 with a percent change of -0.3. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 0.3% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock's price is -9.75, indicating a decrease of ₹9.75. Overall, the stock's performance is negative, with a slight decrease in price.

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3265.1, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹3271.85

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3268, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current stock price of TCS is ₹3268, with a net change of -3.85 and a percent change of -0.12. This indicates that the stock has decreased slightly in value. Click here for TCS News

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3272.9, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is ₹3272.9. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.03, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.05, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, this data indicates a small positive movement in the TCS stock price.

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3264.5, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current data shows that TCS stock has a price of ₹3264.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.22%, resulting in a net change of -7.35.

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3265.1, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current data of TCS stock shows that its price is ₹3265.1. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.75, reflecting the decrease in stock price.

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3261.05, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3261.05. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.8, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹10.8. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value. Click here for TCS Dividend

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3263.6, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is ₹3263.6. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹8.25 in the stock price.

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3269.5, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3269.5 with a percent change of -0.07. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.07% compared to the previous day. The net change is -2.35, indicating a decrease of ₹2.35 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3269, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3269. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.09. The net change in the stock price is -2.85.

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3269, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3269 with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -2.85. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a negative net change. Click here for TCS Profit Loss

TCS Live Updates

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3266.05, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 The current stock price of TCS is ₹3266.05, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -5.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3279.65, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹3271.85 Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is ₹3279.65. The percent change in the stock price is 0.24%, indicating a small increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.8, suggesting a positive movement.

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3271.85, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹3272.3 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3271.85. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹0.45.