TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS shares plummet as investors show concern

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was ₹3664, and the close price was ₹3629.2. The high and low prices for the day were ₹3664 and ₹3606, respectively. The market capitalization of TCS was recorded at ₹1,320,990.73 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock were ₹3680 and ₹2953.22, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 530,680.
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3610.2. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19, suggesting a decrease of ₹19 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 530,680.
