Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS shares plummet as investors show concern

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 3629.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3610.2 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was 3664, and the close price was 3629.2. The high and low prices for the day were 3664 and 3606, respectively. The market capitalization of TCS was recorded at 1,320,990.73 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock were 3680 and 2953.22, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 530,680.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3610.2, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹3629.2

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3610.2. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19, suggesting a decrease of 19 in the stock price.

12 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3629.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 530,680. The closing price for the shares was 3629.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.