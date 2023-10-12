TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS shares plummet as investors show concern

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was ₹3664, and the close price was ₹3629.2. The high and low prices for the day were ₹3664 and ₹3606, respectively. The market capitalization of TCS was recorded at ₹1,320,990.73 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock were ₹3680 and ₹2953.22, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 530,680.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.