Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 3443.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3479.35 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at 3451.15 and closed at 3443.25. The stock had a high of 3484.5 and a low of 3445.1. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,273,112.04 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3575 and 2867.9 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS on that day was 93,745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3479.35, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹3443.25

The current price of TCS stock is 3479.35, which represents a 1.05% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 36.1.

12 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3443.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 93,745. The closing price for the shares was 3,443.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.