TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock surges on positive trading day

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹4130.9 and closed at ₹4134.25. The stock reached a high of ₹4159.35 and a low of ₹4106.1. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1490308.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4184.55, while the 52-week low is ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 57361 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹4082.4 and a high of ₹4137.2 on the current day.

TCS February futures opened at 4149.8 as against previous close of 4138.7 TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 4109.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 4122.05, with a bid quantity of 350. The offer price is 4123.0, with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has a high open interest of 11798500, indicating strong market interest. TCS is a popular stock in the market, with a steady demand from investors.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

TCS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.71% 3 Months 13.53% 6 Months 20.0% YTD 9.13% 1 Year 17.02%

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4134.25 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for TCS reached 57,361 shares. The closing price for TCS shares on this day was ₹4,134.25.