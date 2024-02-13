Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 4119.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4125.25 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 4130.9 and closed at 4134.25. The stock reached a high of 4159.35 and a low of 4106.1. The market capitalization of TCS is 1490308.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4184.55, while the 52-week low is 3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 57361 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:25 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹4125.25, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹4119.05

As of the current data, the stock price of TCS is 4125.25, with a percent change of 0.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6.2 units.

13 Feb 2024, 10:23 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 4082.4 and a high of 4137.2 on the current day.

13 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST TCS February futures opened at 4149.8 as against previous close of 4138.7

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 4109.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 4122.05, with a bid quantity of 350. The offer price is 4123.0, with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has a high open interest of 11798500, indicating strong market interest. TCS is a popular stock in the market, with a steady demand from investors.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST TCS Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹4110.25, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹4119.05

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 4110.25. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.8, suggesting a decrease of 8.8 in the stock's price. Overall, the TCS stock has experienced a small decline in value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.71%
3 Months13.53%
6 Months20.0%
YTD9.13%
1 Year17.02%
13 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4120.05, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹4119.05

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 4120.05. There has been a percent change of 0.02, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4134.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for TCS reached 57,361 shares. The closing price for TCS shares on this day was 4,134.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!