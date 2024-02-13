TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock surges on positive trading day

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹4130.9 and closed at ₹4134.25. The stock reached a high of ₹4159.35 and a low of ₹4106.1. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1490308.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4184.55, while the 52-week low is ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 57361 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.