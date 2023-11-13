TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets as investors react negatively

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3359.95 and closed at ₹3332.8. The stock reached a high of ₹3360 and a low of ₹3340. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,228,837.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3680 and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 8197.
The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is ₹3338.45. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹19.8 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.52%
|3 Months
|-2.72%
|6 Months
|1.81%
|YTD
|4.43%
|1 Year
|6.09%
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3350. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹8.25 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 8197. The closing price of the stock on this day was ₹3332.8.
