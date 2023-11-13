Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets as investors react negatively

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 3358.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3338.45 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at 3359.95 and closed at 3332.8. The stock reached a high of 3360 and a low of 3340. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,228,837.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 8197.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST TCS Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3338.45, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹3358.25

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is 3338.45. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.8, suggesting a decrease of 19.8 in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.52%
3 Months-2.72%
6 Months1.81%
YTD4.43%
1 Year6.09%
13 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3350, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹3358.25

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3350. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.25, suggesting a decrease of 8.25 in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3332.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 8197. The closing price of the stock on this day was 3332.8.

