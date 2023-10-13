TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Surges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3585 and closed at ₹3610.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3588.75, while the lowest price was ₹3539. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,296,127.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3680, and the 52-week low is ₹2953.22. The BSE volume for the day was 205,521 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.