Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 3542.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3559.95 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3585 and closed at 3610.2. The highest price reached during the day was 3588.75, while the lowest price was 3539. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,296,127.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680, and the 52-week low is 2953.22. The BSE volume for the day was 205,521 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST TCS Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3559.95, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹3542.25

The current stock price of TCS is 3559.95 with a net change of 17.7 and a percent change of 0.5. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.5% from its previous closing price. The net change of 17.7 suggests that the stock has gained value. Overall, the current data shows a positive trend for TCS stock.

13 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3542.25, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹3610.2

The current stock price of TCS is 3542.25, with a percent change of -1.88 and a net change of -67.95. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.88% from its previous value, resulting in a decrease of 67.95.

13 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3610.2 on last trading day

On the last day of TCS BSE, the volume of shares traded was 205,521. The closing price of the shares was 3,610.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.