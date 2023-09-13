TCS Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price of TCS was ₹3485.05, the close price was ₹3479.35, the highest price reached during the day was ₹3589.85 and the lowest price was ₹3484.05. The market capitalization of TCS was ₹1310159.93 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3575 and the 52-week low was ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 102261.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.