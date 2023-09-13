Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
TCS stock price went up today, 13 Sep 2023, by 2.91 %. The stock closed at 3479.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3580.6 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of TCS was 3485.05, the close price was 3479.35, the highest price reached during the day was 3589.85 and the lowest price was 3484.05. The market capitalization of TCS was 1310159.93 crore. The 52-week high was 3575 and the 52-week low was 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 102261.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3479.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 102,261. The closing price for the day was 3,479.35.

