TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 3449.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3422 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3440 and closed at 3443.45. The stock reached a high of 3466.4 and a low of 3415. The market capitalization of TCS is 1262134.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 121004 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3422, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹3449.35

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3422. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -27.35, which means that the stock has decreased by 27.35.

14 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST TCS Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.15%
3 Months0.02%
6 Months-2.51%
YTD8.04%
1 Year2.81%
14 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST TCS Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:20 AM IST TCS August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 3457.75

TCS, the stock of Tata Consultancy Services, has a spot price of 3448.8. The bid price and offer price are both 0.0, with no bid or offer quantity mentioned. The stock has a high open interest of 10137575, indicating a significant amount of interest in trading this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3443.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 121,004. The closing price of the shares was 3,443.45.

