TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets on the market

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of TCS was ₹4120.05, the closing price was ₹4119.05, the high was ₹4169.35, and the low was ₹4082.4. The market capitalization of TCS was ₹1501198.78 crores. The 52-week high was ₹4184.55, and the 52-week low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 21924 shares.
Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low price of ₹4066.45 and a high price of ₹4103.05 on the current day.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 4091.7, with a bid price of 4099.35 and an offer price of 4100.55. The bid quantity is 175 and the offer quantity is 350. The stock has an open interest of 11,982,075.
The current stock price of TCS is ₹4091 with a percent change of -1.4. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.4% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -58.15, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹58.15 in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.33%
|3 Months
|13.55%
|6 Months
|20.84%
|YTD
|9.89%
|1 Year
|19.71%
The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹4149.15. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 30.1, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total of 21,924 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹4,119.05.
