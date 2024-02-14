Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets on the market

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 4149.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4091 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of TCS was 4120.05, the closing price was 4119.05, the high was 4169.35, and the low was 4082.4. The market capitalization of TCS was 1501198.78 crores. The 52-week high was 4184.55, and the 52-week low was 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 21924 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low price of 4066.45 and a high price of 4103.05 on the current day.

14 Feb 2024, 10:08 AM IST TCS February futures opened at 4121.4 as against previous close of 4160.85

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 4091.7, with a bid price of 4099.35 and an offer price of 4100.55. The bid quantity is 175 and the offer quantity is 350. The stock has an open interest of 11,982,075.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹4091, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹4149.15

The current stock price of TCS is 4091 with a percent change of -1.4. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.4% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -58.15, indicating that the stock has decreased by 58.15 in value.

14 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST TCS Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.33%
3 Months13.55%
6 Months20.84%
YTD9.89%
1 Year19.71%
14 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4149.15, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹4119.05

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 4149.15. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 30.1, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

14 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4119.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total of 21,924 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 4,119.05.

