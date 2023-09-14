Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in trading session today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 3580.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3565.55 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3562.55 and closed at 3580.6. The stock reached a high of 3588 and a low of 3545.05. The market capitalization of TCS is 1304653.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3589.85 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 36826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.02%
3 Months2.85%
6 Months11.53%
YTD11.77%
1 Year12.72%
14 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST TCS Live Updates

14 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3565.55, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹3580.6

The current stock price of TCS is 3565.55, with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -15.05. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.42% and by 15.05.

14 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3580.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 36,826 shares and the closing price was 3,580.6.

