TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in trading session today

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3562.55 and closed at ₹3580.6. The stock reached a high of ₹3588 and a low of ₹3545.05. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1304653.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3589.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 36826 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.02%
|3 Months
|2.85%
|6 Months
|11.53%
|YTD
|11.77%
|1 Year
|12.72%
The current stock price of TCS is ₹3565.55, with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -15.05. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.42% and by ₹15.05.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 36,826 shares and the closing price was ₹3,580.6.
