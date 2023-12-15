Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock on the rise: Positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 3666.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3712 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3620.25 and closed at 3593.75. The stock had a high of 3676.35 and a low of 3620.25. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,341,627.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3699 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 246,373.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:17 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock is 3660.2, while the high price is 3748.95.

15 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3712, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹3666.6

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3712, with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 45.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.24% and has gained 45.4 points.

Click here for TCS Profit Loss

15 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST TCS December futures opened at 3696.05 as against previous close of 3692.2

TCS, currently trading at a spot price of 3694.6, has a bid price of 3716.75 and an offer price of 3717.9. The offer quantity stands at 175 shares, while the bid quantity is also at 175 shares. The open interest for TCS is currently at 10,971,800 contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST TCS Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.45%
3 Months-1.36%
6 Months14.02%
YTD14.89%
1 Year11.18%
15 Dec 2023, 09:18 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3684, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹3666.6

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3684, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 17.4. This means that the stock has increased by 0.47% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net change of 17.4 points.

15 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3593.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total of 246,373 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 3,593.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.