TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock on the rise: Positive trading day

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3620.25 and closed at ₹3593.75. The stock had a high of ₹3676.35 and a low of ₹3620.25. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,341,627.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3699 and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 246,373.
The current day's low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock is ₹3660.2, while the high price is ₹3748.95.
TCS, currently trading at a spot price of 3694.6, has a bid price of 3716.75 and an offer price of 3717.9. The offer quantity stands at 175 shares, while the bid quantity is also at 175 shares. The open interest for TCS is currently at 10,971,800 contracts.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.45%
|3 Months
|-1.36%
|6 Months
|14.02%
|YTD
|14.89%
|1 Year
|11.18%
The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3684, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 17.4. This means that the stock has increased by 0.47% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net change of 17.4 points.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total of 246,373 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,593.75.
