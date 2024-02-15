Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 4101 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4122.3 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 4102.05 and closed at 4149.15. The stock reached a high of 4114.5 and a low of 4049.55 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is 1483777.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4184.55 and the 52-week low is 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 15211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.41%
3 Months10.64%
6 Months19.1%
YTD8.59%
1 Year17.69%
15 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4122.3, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹4101

Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is 4122.3. It has experienced a percent change of 0.52, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 21.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

15 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4149.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,211. The closing price for these shares was 4,149.15.

