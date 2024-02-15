TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Surges in Trading Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4102.05 and closed at ₹4149.15. The stock reached a high of ₹4114.5 and a low of ₹4049.55 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1483777.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4184.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 15211 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.41%
|3 Months
|10.64%
|6 Months
|19.1%
|YTD
|8.59%
|1 Year
|17.69%
Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is ₹4122.3. It has experienced a percent change of 0.52, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 21.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,211. The closing price for these shares was ₹4,149.15.
