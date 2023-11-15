Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS shares plummet as market reacts negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 3358.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3331.7 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3350 and closed at 3358.25. The stock reached a high of 3357 and a low of 3327. The market capitalization of TCS is currently at 1,21,908.15 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 32,989.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3331.7, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹3358.25

The stock price of TCS is currently at 3331.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.79, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -26.55, which means the stock has decreased by 26.55.

15 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3358.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total of 32,989 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 3,358.25.

