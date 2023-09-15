TCS Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3567.85 and closed at ₹3565.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3597.65, while the lowest price was ₹3546.05. The market capitalization of TCS is currently at ₹1302311.27 crore. The 52-week high for TCS is ₹3589.85, and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 24854 shares.
15 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST
