TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS shares soar with positive trading performance

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3425.05 and closed at ₹3449.35. The stock reached a high of ₹3454.5 and a low of ₹3410.3. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹12,62,317.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 88,531 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3449.85. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase in value. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a slight upward movement.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 88,531. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,449.35.
