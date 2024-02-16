Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 4102 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4123.05 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 4122.3 and closed at 4101. The high for the day was 4145 and the low was 4081.7. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,48,413.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4184.55 and the 52-week low is 3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 39,303 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4123.05, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹4102

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 4123.05, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 21.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.51% or 21.05.

16 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4101 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 39,303. The closing price for the shares was 4,101.

