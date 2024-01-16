TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets as trading takes a downturn

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3952.45 and closed at ₹3881.7. The high for the day was ₹3965, while the low was ₹3885. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1411922.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3928.95, while the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 89116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.