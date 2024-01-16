Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets as trading takes a downturn

4 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 3902.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3880.55 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3952.45 and closed at 3881.7. The high for the day was 3965, while the low was 3885. The market capitalization of TCS is 1411922.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3928.95, while the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 89116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST TCS January futures opened at 3872.85 as against previous close of 3880.3

TCS stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3881. The bid price stands at 3854.7 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3856.1 with an offer quantity of 175. The open interest for TCS stands at 13,572,825.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3880.55, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹3902.4

As of the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3880.55. There has been a -0.56 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -21.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of TCS.

16 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3902.25, up 0% from yesterday's ₹3902.4

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3902.25. There has been a percent change of 0, indicating that the stock price has remained relatively stable. The net change is -0.15, suggesting a slight decrease in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates that TCS stock has experienced minimal fluctuations in its price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3881.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 89116. The closing price of the shares was 3881.7.

