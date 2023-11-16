TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stocks soar with positive trading results

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was ₹3385.1, and the close price was ₹3331.7. The stock reached a high of ₹3413 and a low of ₹3360 during the day. The market capitalization for TCS is ₹1243821.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3680, while the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 128174 shares.
TCS buyback record date has been fixed on 25th November 2023
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.67%
|3 Months
|-1.77%
|6 Months
|6.1%
|YTD
|6.65%
|1 Year
|4.22%
The current stock price of TCS is ₹3399.3, which represents a percent change of 2.03. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.03% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 67.6, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹67.6 compared to the previous trading day.
