TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stocks soar with positive trading results

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 2.03 %. The stock closed at 3331.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3399.3 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was 3385.1, and the close price was 3331.7. The stock reached a high of 3413 and a low of 3360 during the day. The market capitalization for TCS is 1243821.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680, while the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 128174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST TCS share price in focus as IT major declares record date for buyback of shares. Should you tender?

TCS buyback record date has been fixed on 25th November 2023

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tcs-share-price-in-focus-as-it-major-declares-record-date-for-buyback-of-shares-should-you-tender-11700107358042.html

16 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.67%
3 Months-1.77%
6 Months6.1%
YTD6.65%
1 Year4.22%
16 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3399.3, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹3331.7

The current stock price of TCS is 3399.3, which represents a percent change of 2.03. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.03% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 67.6, which means that the stock price has increased by 67.6 compared to the previous trading day.

16 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3331.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 128,174. The closing price for the day was 3331.7.

