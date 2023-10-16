Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at 3524.15, down -1.29% from yesterday's 3570.3

27 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 3570.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3524.15 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at 3529.95 and closed at 3542.25. The stock reached a high of 3579.2 and a low of 3525. The market capitalization of TCS is 1306391.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680 and the 52-week low is 2953.22. The BSE volume for TCS was 326,628 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:31 PM IST TCS share price update :TCS closed today at ₹3524.15, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹3570.3

TCS stock closed at 3524.15, showing a decrease of 1.29% or a net change of -46.15 compared to yesterday's closing price of 3570.3.

16 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3517.75 and a high of 3574.95 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 3010.02837 and a 52 week high price of 3679.00000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST TCS October futures opened at 3559.95 as against previous close of 3563.65

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3526.9 with a bid price of 3526.8 and an offer price of 3527.5. The offer quantity is 700 shares, while the bid quantity is 175 shares. The stock has an open interest of 10286500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:11 PM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3526.5, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹3570.3

The current stock price of TCS is 3526.5 with a percent change of -1.23 and a net change of -43.8. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.23% and the actual decrease in price is 43.8.

16 Oct 2023, 02:45 PM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 16 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 60.9 (-20.5%) & 30.45 (-23.78%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 16 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 23.65 (+22.54%) & 41.15 (+24.32%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3534, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹3570.3

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3534. There has been a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -36.3, which means the stock has decreased by 36.3.

16 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was 3531.8, while the high price reached 3574.95.

16 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST TCS October futures opened at 3559.95 as against previous close of 3563.65

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is currently trading at a spot price of 3533.75 with a bid price of 3535.7 and an offer price of 3536.65. The offer quantity is 350 shares and the bid quantity is also 350 shares. The open interest for TCS is 10,200,750 contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3533.3, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹3570.3

As of the current data, the stock price of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is 3533.3. There has been a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -37, meaning the stock price has decreased by 37.

16 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 16 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 62.25 (-18.73%) & 30.75 (-23.03%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 16 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 23.4 (+21.24%) & 41.2 (+24.47%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Tata Consultancy Services had a low price of 3535.2 and a high price of 3574.95 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:07 PM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3536.5, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹3570.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3536.5. There has been a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -33.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price of TCS.

16 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST TCS Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST TCS October futures opened at 3559.95 as against previous close of 3563.65

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3536.15. The bid price is 3538.4 and the offer price is 3539.1. The offer quantity is 175 and the bid quantity is 350. The stock has an open interest of 10123225.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3537, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹3570.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3537, which represents a percent change of -0.93. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.93% compared to the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -33.3, indicating a decrease of 33.3.

16 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stock today was 3535.2, while the high price reached 3574.95.

16 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 16 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 64.5 (-15.8%) & 32.7 (-18.15%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 16 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.95 (+3.37%) & 36.1 (+9.06%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:47 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3546.2, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹3570.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3546.2 with a percent change of -0.68. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.68% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -24.1, indicating a decrease of 24.1 in the stock's price. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the value of TCS stock.

16 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST TCS October futures opened at 3559.95 as against previous close of 3563.65

TCS, currently trading at a spot price of 3541.6, has a bid price of 3543.7 and an offer price of 3544.35. The offer quantity stands at 175, while the bid quantity is 350. The stock has an open interest of 10064075.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3537 and a high of 3574.95 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3542, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹3570.3

The current stock price of TCS is 3542 with a net change of -28.3 and a percent change of -0.79. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 28.3 points or 0.79% compared to the previous trading session.

16 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 16 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 34.05 (-14.77%) & 66.05 (-13.77%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 16 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.6 (+1.55%) & 45.4 (+6.45%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3548.6, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹3570.3

As of the current data, the stock price of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is 3548.6. It has experienced a percent change of -0.61, resulting in a net change of -21.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, reflecting a negative movement in the market.

16 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tata Consultancy Services reached a low of 3537 and a high of 3574.95.

16 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST TCS October futures opened at 3559.95 as against previous close of 3563.65

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3542.7. The bid price is 3544.4, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 3545.4, which is the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 175, suggesting balanced demand and supply. TCS has a significant open interest of 10,041,850, indicating a large number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST TCS Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3540.6, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹3570.3

The current stock price of TCS is 3540.6, with a percent change of -0.83 and a net change of -29.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.83% or 29.7 points.

16 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3570.3, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹3542.25

According to the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3570.3. There has been a 0.79% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 28.05.

16 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3542.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 326,628. The closing price for the shares was 3,542.25.

