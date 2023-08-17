TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock soars with positive trading day
1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM ISTLivemint
TCS stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 3449.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3457.55 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3455 and closed at ₹3449.85. The high for the day was ₹3465.05 and the low was ₹3434. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,265,135.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for the day was 38,718 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 09:04:13 AM IST
17 Aug 2023, 08:05:59 AM IST
