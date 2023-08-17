TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock soars with positive trading day

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3455 and closed at ₹3449.85. The high for the day was ₹3465.05 and the low was ₹3434. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,265,135.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for the day was 38,718 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of TCS is ₹3457.55 with a percent change of 0.22. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 38,718. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,449.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!