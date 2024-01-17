TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock drops as trading turns bearish

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3902.25 and closed at ₹3902.4. The high for the day was ₹3902.25 and the low was ₹3855.25. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,396,943.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3965 and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 25,447 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3861, with a percent change of -1.06. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.06% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -41.4, indicating a decrease of ₹41.4. Overall, the TCS stock has experienced a slight decline in its value.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,447. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,902.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!