TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock drops as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 3902.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3861 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3902.25 and closed at 3902.4. The high for the day was 3902.25 and the low was 3855.25. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,396,943.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3965 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 25,447 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

