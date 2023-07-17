comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in trading session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets in trading session

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:16 PM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 3512 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3492 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TcsPremium
Tcs

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at a price of 3360.3 and closed at 3340.65. The stock's high for the day was 3524 and the low was 3352.05. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,285,058.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS was 392,060 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:16:45 PM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3492, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹3512

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3492. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20, meaning that the stock has decreased by 20.

17 Jul 2023, 01:04:10 PM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3498.2, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹3512.0

The current stock price of TCS is 3498.2. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.8, meaning the stock has decreased by 13.8.

17 Jul 2023, 12:49:51 PM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3512.65, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹3512

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3512.65, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock price has increased by a very small percentage and the net change is positive, indicating a slight increase in value.

Click here for TCS AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:32:43 PM IST

TCS Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 12:30:56 PM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3522.2, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3512

The current stock price of TCS is 3522.2 with a percent change of 0.29. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.2, implying that the stock has gained 10.2 points from its previous value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:23:37 PM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3540, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹3512

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3540, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 28. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% or 28 from its previous value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:08:40 PM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3543.45, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹3512

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3543.45, which represents a 0.9% increase. The net change in the stock price is 31.45.

17 Jul 2023, 11:54:26 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3544.55, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹3512

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3544.55. There has been a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 32.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 32.55 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive change in value.

Click here for TCS News

17 Jul 2023, 11:37:24 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3538, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹3512

The current stock price of TCS is 3538, which represents a 0.74% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 26, indicating that the stock price has increased by 26.

17 Jul 2023, 11:22:20 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3535.65, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹3512

The current stock price of TCS is 3535.65. It has seen a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 23.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

17 Jul 2023, 11:03:06 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3538.55, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹3512

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3538.55. There has been a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 26.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.76% and has gained 26.55 points.

17 Jul 2023, 10:50:56 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3534.95, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹3512

The current stock price of TCS is 3534.95, which represents a 0.65% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 22.95.

Click here for TCS Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:31:54 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3537.5, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹3512.0

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is 3537.5 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 25.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% and the value has increased by 25.5. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of TCS.

17 Jul 2023, 10:20:52 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3541.45, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹3512

The current stock price of TCS is 3541.45, with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 29.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.84% from its previous closing price and has gained 29.45 points.

17 Jul 2023, 10:01:04 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3518.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹3512

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3518.25 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 6.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.18% and there has been a net increase of 6.25 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:45:11 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3509.85, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹3512

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3509.85. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change in the stock price is -2.15.

Click here for TCS Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:35:25 AM IST

TCS Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:34:40 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3514.5, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹3512

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3514.5, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 2.5. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and there has been a net increase of 2.5 in the stock price. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the TCS stock.

17 Jul 2023, 09:21:30 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3519.45, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹3512

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3519.45. It has experienced a small percent change of 0.21, indicating a slight increase. The net change in price is 7.45, indicating that the stock has increased by this amount.

17 Jul 2023, 09:04:07 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3512, up 5.13% from yesterday's ₹3340.65

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3512. There has been a percent change of 5.13, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 171.35, meaning that the stock has gained 171.35 points.

17 Jul 2023, 08:23:59 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3340.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading, TCS on the BSE had a volume of 392,060 shares and closed at a price of 3,340.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout