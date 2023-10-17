comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at 3506.65, down -0.5% from yesterday's 3524.15
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at ₹3506.65, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹3524.15

27 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 3524.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3506.65 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TcsPremium
Tcs

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was 3564.95. The stock closed at 3570.3. The high of the day was 3574.95, while the low was 3517.75. The market capitalization for TCS was 1,28,9504.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3680, while the 52-week low was 2953.22. The BSE volume for TCS was 41613 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:43:37 PM IST

TCS share price update :TCS closed today at ₹3506.65, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹3524.15

Today, the closing price of TCS stock was 3506.65 with a percent change of -0.5% and a net change of -17.5. This indicates that the stock price decreased by 0.5% or 17.5 compared to yesterday's closing price of 3524.15.

17 Oct 2023, 06:19:59 PM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3506.65-17.5-0.53680.03011.541283101.25
Infosys1442.78.250.581672.451215.45596756.69
HCL Technologies1277.16.70.531311.0986.1346562.17
LTI Mindtree5210.949.20.955590.04120.0154141.92
Tech Mahindra1197.413.851.171319.95982.95105360.64
17 Oct 2023, 05:40:14 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today is 3503.35, while the high price is 3536.95.

17 Oct 2023, 03:36:47 PM IST

TCS October futures opened at 3525.0 as against previous close of 3524.95

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3507.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 3508.35, while the offer price is 3509.2. The offer quantity stands at 875 shares, with a bid quantity of 175 shares. The stock has an open interest of 10,313,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:28:10 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock is 3010.46943 and the 52-week high price is 3679.00000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:09:01 PM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3507.65, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹3524.15

As of the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3507.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -16.5, suggesting a decrease of 16.5. Overall, the stock price of TCS has slightly declined.

17 Oct 2023, 02:40:41 PM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 48.5 (-15.51%) & 23.65 (-14.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 30.0 (+5.26%) & 52.05 (+8.89%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:35:35 PM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3511.1-13.05-0.373680.03011.541284729.53
Infosys1439.04.550.321672.451215.45595226.22
HCL Technologies1276.35.90.461311.0986.1346345.08
LTI Mindtree5223.6561.951.25590.04120.0154519.08
Tech Mahindra1198.815.251.291319.95982.95105483.83
17 Oct 2023, 02:21:55 PM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3510.05, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹3524.15

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price of the stock is 3510.05. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.1, suggesting a decline of 14.1 in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:17:40 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3507 and a high of 3536.95 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 02:10:59 PM IST

TCS October futures opened at 3525.0 as against previous close of 3524.95

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3515.1 with a bid price of 3516.0 and an offer price of 3516.7. The offer quantity is 525 shares and the bid quantity is 175 shares. The open interest for TCS is 10278275.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 02:00:01 PM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3514.55, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹3524.15

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3514.55. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -9.6, indicating a decrease of 9.6 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Click here for TCS Board Meetings

17 Oct 2023, 01:34:08 PM IST

TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3597.84
10 Days3578.12
20 Days3581.19
50 Days3491.32
100 Days3400.76
300 Days3341.33
17 Oct 2023, 01:29:09 PM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 17 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 51.55 (-10.19%) & 24.15 (-12.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 17 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.7 (-13.33%) & 44.5 (-6.9%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:16:12 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Tata Consultancy Services reached a low price of 3511.2 and a high price of 3536.95 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:05:59 PM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3519.4, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹3524.15

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3519.4. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.75, suggesting a decrease of 4.75 in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a small decline in the stock price of TCS.

Click here for TCS AGM

17 Oct 2023, 12:57:35 PM IST

TCS Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:54:12 PM IST

TCS October futures opened at 3525.0 as against previous close of 3524.95

TCS, with a spot price of 3520.8, is currently being bid at 3523.5 and offered at 3523.7. The bid and offer quantities stand at 175 each. The stock has an open interest of 10268300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:39:43 PM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3520.05-4.1-0.123680.03011.541288004.38
Infosys1447.012.550.871672.451215.45598535.33
HCL Technologies1276.56.10.481311.0986.1346399.35
LTI Mindtree5214.2552.551.025590.04120.0154241.02
Tech Mahindra1196.1512.61.061319.95982.95105250.66
17 Oct 2023, 12:38:39 PM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3521.95, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹3524.15

The stock price of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is currently at 3521.95. It has experienced a decrease of 0.06% in percentage change and a net decrease of -2.2 in value.

17 Oct 2023, 12:24:55 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stock is 3511.2 and the high price is 3536.95.

17 Oct 2023, 12:18:55 PM IST

TCS share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6788
Buy15151412
Hold13121313
Sell6667
Strong Sell2222
17 Oct 2023, 12:03:29 PM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 17 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 51.6 (-10.1%) & 24.9 (-9.78%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 17 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 26.95 (-5.44%) & 6.95 (-23.63%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:42:31 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3520.7, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹3524.15

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3520.7. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.45, suggesting a decrease of 3.45 in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 11:37:44 AM IST

TCS October futures opened at 3525.0 as against previous close of 3524.95

TCS, a leading IT services company, currently has a spot price of 3522.95. The bid price stands at 3524.75 with a bid quantity of 175 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is 3525.35 with an offer quantity of 175 shares. The stock has an open interest of 10,275,475.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:19:10 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock is 3516.05 and the high price is 3536.95.

17 Oct 2023, 11:08:12 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3524.95, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹3524.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3524.95. There has been a 0.02 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.8.

17 Oct 2023, 10:53:25 AM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 17 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 55.0 (-4.18%) & 27.0 (-2.17%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 17 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 23.5 (-17.54%) & 6.05 (-33.52%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:28:13 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3523.15, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹3524.15

The current price of TCS stock is 3523.15. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.03 percent, resulting in a net change of -1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1 rupee.

Click here for TCS Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:19:08 AM IST

TCS October futures opened at 3525.0 as against previous close of 3524.95

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3526. The bid price is 3526.6 and the offer price is 3527.25. The offer quantity is 175 and the bid quantity is also 175. The open interest for TCS is 10,281,775.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 10:10:03 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low price of 3516.05 and a high price of 3536.95.

17 Oct 2023, 09:59:47 AM IST

TCS Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:05:37 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3524.15, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹3570.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3524.15. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -46.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a negative movement in the TCS stock.

17 Oct 2023, 08:15:27 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3570.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,613. The closing price for the shares was 3,570.3.

