TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at 3506.65, down -0.5% from yesterday's 3524.15

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was ₹3564.95. The stock closed at ₹3570.3. The high of the day was ₹3574.95, while the low was ₹3517.75. The market capitalization for TCS was ₹1,28,9504.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3680, while the 52-week low was ₹2953.22. The BSE volume for TCS was 41613 shares.
Today, the closing price of TCS stock was ₹3506.65 with a percent change of -0.5% and a net change of -17.5. This indicates that the stock price decreased by 0.5% or ₹17.5 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹3524.15.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3506.65
|-17.5
|-0.5
|3680.0
|3011.54
|1283101.25
|Infosys
|1442.7
|8.25
|0.58
|1672.45
|1215.45
|596756.69
|HCL Technologies
|1277.1
|6.7
|0.53
|1311.0
|986.1
|346562.17
|LTI Mindtree
|5210.9
|49.2
|0.95
|5590.0
|4120.0
|154141.92
|Tech Mahindra
|1197.4
|13.85
|1.17
|1319.95
|982.95
|105360.64
The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today is ₹3503.35, while the high price is ₹3536.95.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3507.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 3508.35, while the offer price is 3509.2. The offer quantity stands at 875 shares, with a bid quantity of 175 shares. The stock has an open interest of 10,313,800.
The 52-week low price for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock is 3010.46943 and the 52-week high price is 3679.00000.
Top active call options for TCS at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹48.5 (-15.51%) & ₹23.65 (-14.31%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹30.0 (+5.26%) & ₹52.05 (+8.89%) respectively.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3597.84
|10 Days
|3578.12
|20 Days
|3581.19
|50 Days
|3491.32
|100 Days
|3400.76
|300 Days
|3341.33
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|8
|8
|Buy
|15
|15
|14
|12
|Hold
|13
|12
|13
|13
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,613. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,570.3.
