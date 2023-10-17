TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at 3506.65, down -0.5% from yesterday's 3524.15

TCS share price update :TCS closed today at ₹3506.65, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹3524.15 Today, the closing price of TCS stock was ₹3506.65 with a percent change of -0.5% and a net change of -17.5. This indicates that the stock price decreased by 0.5% or ₹17.5 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹3524.15.

TCS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3506.65 -17.5 -0.5 3680.0 3011.54 1283101.25 Infosys 1442.7 8.25 0.58 1672.45 1215.45 596756.69 HCL Technologies 1277.1 6.7 0.53 1311.0 986.1 346562.17 LTI Mindtree 5210.9 49.2 0.95 5590.0 4120.0 154141.92 Tech Mahindra 1197.4 13.85 1.17 1319.95 982.95 105360.64 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today is ₹3503.35, while the high price is ₹3536.95.

TCS October futures opened at 3525.0 as against previous close of 3524.95 TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3507.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 3508.35, while the offer price is 3509.2. The offer quantity stands at 875 shares, with a bid quantity of 175 shares. The stock has an open interest of 10,313,800.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock is 3010.46943 and the 52-week high price is 3679.00000.

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3507.65, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹3524.15 As of the current data, the stock price of TCS is ₹3507.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -16.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹16.5. Overall, the stock price of TCS has slightly declined. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for TCS Top active call options for TCS at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹48.5 (-15.51%) & ₹23.65 (-14.31%) respectively. Top active put options for TCS at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹30.0 (+5.26%) & ₹52.05 (+8.89%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3510.05, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹3524.15 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹3510.05. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.1, suggesting a decline of ₹14.1 in the stock price.

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3507 and a high of ₹3536.95 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS October futures opened at 3525.0 as against previous close of 3524.95 TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3515.1 with a bid price of 3516.0 and an offer price of 3516.7. The offer quantity is 525 shares and the bid quantity is 175 shares. The open interest for TCS is 10278275.

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3514.55, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹3524.15 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3514.55. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -9.6, indicating a decrease of 9.6 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value. Click here for TCS Board Meetings

TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3597.84 10 Days 3578.12 20 Days 3581.19 50 Days 3491.32 100 Days 3400.76 300 Days 3341.33

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Tata Consultancy Services reached a low price of ₹3511.2 and a high price of ₹3536.95 on the current day.

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3519.4, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹3524.15 The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3519.4. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.75, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.75 in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a small decline in the stock price of TCS. Click here for TCS AGM

TCS October futures opened at 3525.0 as against previous close of 3524.95 TCS, with a spot price of 3520.8, is currently being bid at 3523.5 and offered at 3523.7. The bid and offer quantities stand at 175 each. The stock has an open interest of 10268300.

TCS share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3520.05 -4.1 -0.12 3680.0 3011.54 1288004.38 Infosys 1447.0 12.55 0.87 1672.45 1215.45 598535.33 HCL Technologies 1276.5 6.1 0.48 1311.0 986.1 346399.35 LTI Mindtree 5214.25 52.55 1.02 5590.0 4120.0 154241.02 Tech Mahindra 1196.15 12.6 1.06 1319.95 982.95 105250.66

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3521.95, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹3524.15 The stock price of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is currently at ₹3521.95. It has experienced a decrease of 0.06% in percentage change and a net decrease of -2.2 in value.

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stock is ₹3511.2 and the high price is ₹3536.95.

TCS share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 6 7 8 8 Buy 15 15 14 12 Hold 13 12 13 13 Sell 6 6 6 7 Strong Sell 2 2 2 2

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3520.7, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹3524.15 The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3520.7. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.45 in the stock price.

TCS October futures opened at 3525.0 as against previous close of 3524.95 TCS, a leading IT services company, currently has a spot price of ₹3522.95. The bid price stands at ₹3524.75 with a bid quantity of 175 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is ₹3525.35 with an offer quantity of 175 shares. The stock has an open interest of 10,275,475.

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock is ₹3516.05 and the high price is ₹3536.95.

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3524.95, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹3524.15 Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is ₹3524.95. There has been a 0.02 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.8.

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3523.15, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹3524.15 The current price of TCS stock is ₹3523.15. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.03 percent, resulting in a net change of -1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1 rupee. Click here for TCS Profit Loss

TCS October futures opened at 3525.0 as against previous close of 3524.95 TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3526. The bid price is 3526.6 and the offer price is 3527.25. The offer quantity is 175 and the bid quantity is also 175. The open interest for TCS is 10,281,775.

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range Tata Consultancy Services stock had a low price of ₹3516.05 and a high price of ₹3536.95.

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3524.15, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹3570.3 The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3524.15. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -46.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a negative movement in the TCS stock.