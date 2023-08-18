TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stocks take a hit with negative trading

On the last day, TCS opened at a price of ₹3457.55 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹3461 and a low of ₹3414. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1259207.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for the day was 62318 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3386.75, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹3441.35
The current data of TCS stock shows that its price is ₹3386.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.59%, resulting in a net change of -54.6.
TCS share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.77%
|3 Months
|1.24%
|6 Months
|-3.44%
|YTD
|7.63%
|1 Year
|3.07%
TCS Live Updates
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3441.35, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹3457.55
The current stock price of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is ₹3441.35. It has experienced a decrease in value with a percent change of -0.47. The net change in the stock price is -16.2, indicating a decline.
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3457.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, TCS had a volume of 62,318 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹3,457.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!