comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 09:38:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.85 -0.17%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.35 0.11%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.4 -0.16%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614 0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.1 -0.35%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stocks take a hit with negative trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stocks take a hit with negative trading

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 3441.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3386.75 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TcsPremium
Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at a price of 3457.55 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 3461 and a low of 3414. The market capitalization of TCS is 1259207.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for the day was 62318 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:41:43 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3386.75, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹3441.35

The current data of TCS stock shows that its price is 3386.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.59%, resulting in a net change of -54.6.

18 Aug 2023, 09:39:31 AM IST

TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.77%
3 Months1.24%
6 Months-3.44%
YTD7.63%
1 Year3.07%
18 Aug 2023, 09:34:09 AM IST

TCS Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:06:43 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3441.35, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹3457.55

The current stock price of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is 3441.35. It has experienced a decrease in value with a percent change of -0.47. The net change in the stock price is -16.2, indicating a decline.

18 Aug 2023, 08:22:30 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3457.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCS had a volume of 62,318 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 3,457.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App