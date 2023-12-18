Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Soar as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 3860.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3862.2 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of TCS was 3660.2, and the closing price was 3666.6. The stock had a high of 3894.05 and a low of 3660.2. The market capitalization of TCS was 1412412.13 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 3894.05, and the 52-week low was 3070.3. The BSE volume for the day was 272428 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:16 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Tata Consultancy Services reached a low of 3831.2 and a high of 3928.95 on the current day.

18 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST TCS December futures opened at 3868.4 as against previous close of 3875.5

TCS, currently trading at a spot price of 3860.2, has a bid price of 3872.5 and an offer price of 3873.85. The offer quantity is 350 shares, while the bid quantity stands at 175 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 10,922,275.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST TCS Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3862.2, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹3860.05

As per the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3862.2. There has been a 0.06% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 2.15.

18 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.46%
3 Months1.83%
6 Months21.61%
YTD20.96%
1 Year19.19%
18 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3860.05, up 5.28% from yesterday's ₹3666.6

The current stock price of TCS is 3860.05, with a percent change of 5.28 and a net change of 193.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

18 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3666.6 on last trading day

On the last day of TCS, the BSE volume was 272,428 shares. The closing price for the day was 3,666.6.

