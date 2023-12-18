TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Soar as Trading Turns Positive

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of TCS was ₹3660.2, and the closing price was ₹3666.6. The stock had a high of ₹3894.05 and a low of ₹3660.2. The market capitalization of TCS was ₹1412412.13 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹3894.05, and the 52-week low was ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for the day was 272428 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock of Tata Consultancy Services reached a low of ₹3831.2 and a high of ₹3928.95 on the current day.
TCS, currently trading at a spot price of 3860.2, has a bid price of 3872.5 and an offer price of 3873.85. The offer quantity is 350 shares, while the bid quantity stands at 175 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 10,922,275.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As per the current data, the stock price of TCS is ₹3862.2. There has been a 0.06% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 2.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.46%
|3 Months
|1.83%
|6 Months
|21.61%
|YTD
|20.96%
|1 Year
|19.19%
The current stock price of TCS is ₹3860.05, with a percent change of 5.28 and a net change of 193.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
On the last day of TCS, the BSE volume was 272,428 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹3,666.6.
