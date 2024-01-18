Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
TCS stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 3884.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3898.95 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was 3835.85 and the close price was 3861. The stock had a high of 3910 and a low of 3818.1. The market capitalization of TCS was 1,405,319.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3965 and the 52-week low was 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 41,328 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3898.95, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹3884.15

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is 3898.95 with a percent change of 0.38. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.38% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 14.8, indicating that it has increased by 14.8.

18 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3861 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,328. The closing price for the shares was 3,861.

