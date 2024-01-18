TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock surges in positive trading session

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was ₹3835.85 and the close price was ₹3861. The stock had a high of ₹3910 and a low of ₹3818.1. The market capitalization of TCS was ₹1,405,319.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3965 and the 52-week low was ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 41,328 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.