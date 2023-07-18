comScore
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS shares soar on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 3491.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3499.05 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the open price of TCS was 3512 and the close price was also 3512. The stock reached a high of 3549 and a low of 3477.5. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,277,722.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3575 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 76,509.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:47:27 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3499.05, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹3491.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3499.05. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.1.

18 Jul 2023, 11:37:38 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3508.55, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹3491.95

The current price of TCS stock is 3508.55. It has experienced a percent change of 0.48, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 16.6, suggesting a positive movement.

18 Jul 2023, 11:21:02 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3503, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹3491.95

TCS stock is currently priced at 3503 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 11.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Jul 2023, 11:04:42 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3485, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹3491.95

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3485. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.95, suggesting a decrease of 6.95 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a small decline in the TCS stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:52:50 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3489.4, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹3491.95

Based on the current data of TCS stock, the stock price is 3489.4. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.55, suggesting a decrease of 2.55 in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:34:53 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3492.9, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹3491.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3492.9. There has been a 0.03 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.95.

18 Jul 2023, 10:21:46 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3485.55, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹3491.95

As of the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3485.55. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.4, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 6.4 points.

18 Jul 2023, 10:07:16 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3486.65, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹3491.95

As of the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3486.65. It has experienced a decrease of 0.15% in percentage change and a net change of -5.3. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased, resulting in a negative change in both percentage and net value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:47:20 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3478.6, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹3491.95

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3478.6. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -13.35, which means that the stock has decreased by 13.35. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:34:50 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3475.45, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹3491.95

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3475.45. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -16.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by 16.5.

18 Jul 2023, 09:32:42 AM IST

TCS Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:15:15 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3475.7, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹3491.95

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3475.7. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -16.25, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that TCS stock has experienced a decrease in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:01:49 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3491.95, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹3512

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3491.95, with a percent change of -0.57. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.57% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -20.05, indicating that the stock has decreased by 20.05 in value.

18 Jul 2023, 08:26:01 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3512 yesterday

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total of 76,509 shares were traded. The closing price for the TCS stock was 3,512.

