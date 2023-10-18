TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at ₹3487.15, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹3506.65

On the last day, the open price of TCS was ₹3536.95 and the close price was ₹3524.15. The high for the day was ₹3536.95, while the low was ₹3503.35. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1283101.25 crore. The 52-week high for TCS is ₹3680 and the 52-week low is ₹3011.54. The BSE volume for TCS shares on the last day was 79395 shares.
TCS share price update :TCS closed today at ₹3487.15, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹3506.65
Today, the closing price of TCS stock was ₹3487.15, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The net change in price from the previous day's closing price of ₹3506.65 was -19.5.
TCS share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3487.15
|-19.5
|-0.56
|3680.0
|3011.54
|1275966.1
|Infosys
|1440.75
|-1.95
|-0.14
|1672.45
|1215.45
|595950.09
|HCL Technologies
|1270.35
|-6.75
|-0.53
|1311.0
|986.1
|344730.45
|LTI Mindtree
|5160.0
|-54.85
|-1.05
|5590.0
|4120.0
|152636.27
|Tech Mahindra
|1186.05
|-11.2
|-0.94
|1319.95
|982.95
|104361.94
Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was ₹3485, while the high price was ₹3523.55.
TCS October futures opened at 3510.0 as against previous close of 3509.4
TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is currently trading at a spot price of 3492. The bid price is 3490.05 with a bid quantity of 350, while the offer price is 3490.95 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 10,007,550.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 3043.35333 and a 52-week high price of 3679.00000.
TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3486.6, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹3506.65
The current data shows that the stock price of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is ₹3486.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.57%, resulting in a net change of -20.05.
Top active options for TCS
Top active call options for TCS at 18 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹41.0 (-12.86%) & ₹18.9 (-14.29%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 18 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹35.4 (-16.45%) & ₹7.7 (-4.35%) respectively.
TCS share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3506.65
|-17.5
|-0.5
|3680.0
|3011.54
|1283101.25
|Infosys
|1442.7
|8.25
|0.58
|1672.45
|1215.45
|596756.69
|HCL Technologies
|1277.1
|6.7
|0.53
|1311.0
|986.1
|346562.17
|LTI Mindtree
|5210.9
|49.2
|0.95
|5590.0
|4120.0
|154141.92
|Tech Mahindra
|1197.4
|13.85
|1.17
|1319.95
|982.95
|105360.64
Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Tata Consultancy Services stock is ₹3503.35, while the high price is ₹3536.95.
TCS vs HCL Tech vs Infosys: Which IT stock should you buy?
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tcs-vs-hcl-tech-vs-infosys-which-it-stock-should-you-buy-11697611218073.html
TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3575.22
|10 Days
|3577.46
|20 Days
|3579.44
|50 Days
|3492.99
|100 Days
|3403.04
|300 Days
|3343.03
Top active options for TCS
Top active call options for TCS at 18 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹42.05 (-10.63%) & ₹19.4 (-12.02%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 18 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹33.55 (-10.36%) & ₹7.4 (-8.07%) respectively.
Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low for Tata Consultancy Services stock is ₹3503.35, while the high is ₹3536.95.
TCS Live Updates
TCS share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3506.65
|-17.5
|-0.5
|3680.0
|3011.54
|1283101.25
|Infosys
|1442.7
|8.25
|0.58
|1672.45
|1215.45
|596756.69
|HCL Technologies
|1277.1
|6.7
|0.53
|1311.0
|986.1
|346562.17
|LTI Mindtree
|5210.9
|49.2
|0.95
|5590.0
|4120.0
|154141.92
|Tech Mahindra
|1197.4
|13.85
|1.17
|1319.95
|982.95
|105360.64
Click here for TCS AGM
Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high for Tata Consultancy Services stock is ₹3536.95 and the low is ₹3503.35.
Top active options for TCS
Top active call options for TCS at 18 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹45.0 (-4.36%) & ₹21.1 (-4.31%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 18 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹27.05 (-11.02%) & ₹6.15 (-23.6%) respectively.
TCS share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3506.65
|-17.5
|-0.5
|3680.0
|3011.54
|1283101.25
|Infosys
|1442.7
|8.25
|0.58
|1672.45
|1215.45
|596756.69
|HCL Technologies
|1277.1
|6.7
|0.53
|1311.0
|986.1
|346562.17
|LTI Mindtree
|5210.9
|49.2
|0.95
|5590.0
|4120.0
|154141.92
|Tech Mahindra
|1197.4
|13.85
|1.17
|1319.95
|982.95
|105360.64
Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Tata Consultancy Services stock is ₹3503.35, while the high price is ₹3536.95.
Top active options for TCS
Top active call options for TCS at 18 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹49.35 (+4.89%) & ₹22.5 (+2.04%) respectively.
Top active put options for TCS at 18 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹21.25 (-30.1%) & ₹4.6 (-42.86%) respectively.
TCS share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3506.65
|-17.5
|-0.5
|3680.0
|3011.54
|1283101.25
|Infosys
|1442.7
|8.25
|0.58
|1672.45
|1215.45
|596756.69
|HCL Technologies
|1277.1
|6.7
|0.53
|1311.0
|986.1
|346562.17
|LTI Mindtree
|5210.9
|49.2
|0.95
|5590.0
|4120.0
|154141.92
|Tech Mahindra
|1197.4
|13.85
|1.17
|1319.95
|982.95
|105360.64
Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3503.35 and a high of ₹3536.95 on the current day.
TCS Live Updates
TCS share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.36%
|3 Months
|0.85%
|6 Months
|12.02%
|YTD
|9.87%
|1 Year
|14.99%
