Thu Oct 19 2023 10:15:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.9 -1.73%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 394.3 -3.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.3 -0.41%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,453.75 2.32%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.95 -1.72%
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS closed today at ₹3487.15, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹3506.65

27 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 3506.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3487.15 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TcsPremium
Tcs

On the last day, the open price of TCS was 3536.95 and the close price was 3524.15. The high for the day was 3536.95, while the low was 3503.35. The market capitalization of TCS is 1283101.25 crore. The 52-week high for TCS is 3680 and the 52-week low is 3011.54. The BSE volume for TCS shares on the last day was 79395 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:37:33 PM IST

Today, the closing price of TCS stock was 3487.15, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The net change in price from the previous day's closing price of 3506.65 was -19.5.

18 Oct 2023, 06:27:28 PM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3487.15-19.5-0.563680.03011.541275966.1
Infosys1440.75-1.95-0.141672.451215.45595950.09
HCL Technologies1270.35-6.75-0.531311.0986.1344730.45
LTI Mindtree5160.0-54.85-1.055590.04120.0152636.27
Tech Mahindra1186.05-11.2-0.941319.95982.95104361.94
18 Oct 2023, 05:30:02 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Consultancy Services stock today was 3485, while the high price was 3523.55.

18 Oct 2023, 03:44:55 PM IST

TCS October futures opened at 3510.0 as against previous close of 3509.4

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is currently trading at a spot price of 3492. The bid price is 3490.05 with a bid quantity of 350, while the offer price is 3490.95 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 10,007,550.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:15:10 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 3043.35333 and a 52-week high price of 3679.00000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:11:42 PM IST

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is 3486.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.57%, resulting in a net change of -20.05.

18 Oct 2023, 02:41:11 PM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 18 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 41.0 (-12.86%) & 18.9 (-14.29%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 18 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 35.4 (-16.45%) & 7.7 (-4.35%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:35:28 PM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3506.65-17.5-0.53680.03011.541283101.25
Infosys1442.78.250.581672.451215.45596756.69
HCL Technologies1277.16.70.531311.0986.1346562.17
LTI Mindtree5210.949.20.955590.04120.0154141.92
Tech Mahindra1197.413.851.171319.95982.95105360.64
18 Oct 2023, 02:30:15 PM IST

The current data shows that the stock price of TCS is 3506.65. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -17.5, indicating a decrease of 17.5.

18 Oct 2023, 02:28:13 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Consultancy Services stock is 3503.35, while the high price is 3536.95.

18 Oct 2023, 02:26:34 PM IST

TCS vs HCL Tech vs Infosys: Which IT stock should you buy?

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tcs-vs-hcl-tech-vs-infosys-which-it-stock-should-you-buy-11697611218073.html

18 Oct 2023, 02:21:05 PM IST

TCS October futures opened at 3510.0 as against previous close of 3509.4

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3507.05. The bid price is 3497.65 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3498.5 with an offer quantity of 525. The open interest stands at 9947350.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:57:31 PM IST

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3506.65. There has been a percent change of -0.5%, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -17.5, which means the stock has decreased by 17.5.

18 Oct 2023, 01:41:09 PM IST

TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3575.22
10 Days3577.46
20 Days3579.44
50 Days3492.99
100 Days3403.04
300 Days3343.03
18 Oct 2023, 01:29:37 PM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 18 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 42.05 (-10.63%) & 19.4 (-12.02%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 18 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 33.55 (-10.36%) & 7.4 (-8.07%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:14:39 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low for Tata Consultancy Services stock is 3503.35, while the high is 3536.95.

18 Oct 2023, 01:12:31 PM IST

The current stock price of TCS is 3506.65. It has seen a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -17.5, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

18 Oct 2023, 01:09:00 PM IST

TCS October futures opened at 3510.0 as against previous close of 3509.4

TCS, a leading Indian IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 3507.05. The bid price is 3489.45, while the offer price is 3490.35. The bid quantity is 175, and the offer quantity is 700. The stock has a high open interest of 9986550.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 12:59:13 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:41:28 PM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3506.65-17.5-0.53680.03011.541283101.25
Infosys1442.78.250.581672.451215.45596756.69
HCL Technologies1277.16.70.531311.0986.1346562.17
LTI Mindtree5210.949.20.955590.04120.0154141.92
Tech Mahindra1197.413.851.171319.95982.95105360.64
18 Oct 2023, 12:20:10 PM IST

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3506.65. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 17.5.

Click here for TCS AGM

18 Oct 2023, 12:17:00 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Tata Consultancy Services stock is 3536.95 and the low is 3503.35.

18 Oct 2023, 12:02:45 PM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 18 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 45.0 (-4.36%) & 21.1 (-4.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 18 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 27.05 (-11.02%) & 6.15 (-23.6%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:46:38 AM IST

As of the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3506.65. The percent change is -0.5%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.5, meaning the stock price has decreased by 17.5.

18 Oct 2023, 11:45:14 AM IST

TCS October futures opened at 3510.0 as against previous close of 3509.4

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3507.05. The bid price stands at 3515.0 with a bid quantity of 350, while the offer price is 3515.85 with an offer quantity of 350. The stock has a high open interest of 10,051,475 contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:34:22 AM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3506.65-17.5-0.53680.03011.541283101.25
Infosys1442.78.250.581672.451215.45596756.69
HCL Technologies1277.16.70.531311.0986.1346562.17
LTI Mindtree5210.949.20.955590.04120.0154141.92
Tech Mahindra1197.413.851.171319.95982.95105360.64
18 Oct 2023, 11:21:19 AM IST

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3506.65. There has been a decrease of 0.5% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -17.5.

18 Oct 2023, 11:20:35 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Consultancy Services stock is 3503.35, while the high price is 3536.95.

18 Oct 2023, 10:47:19 AM IST

Top active options for TCS

Top active call options for TCS at 18 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 49.35 (+4.89%) & 22.5 (+2.04%) respectively.

Top active put options for TCS at 18 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 21.25 (-30.1%) & 4.6 (-42.86%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:35:11 AM IST

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price of the stock is 3506.65. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 17.5.

18 Oct 2023, 10:32:12 AM IST

TCS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3506.65-17.5-0.53680.03011.541283101.25
Infosys1442.78.250.581672.451215.45596756.69
HCL Technologies1277.16.70.531311.0986.1346562.17
LTI Mindtree5210.949.20.955590.04120.0154141.92
Tech Mahindra1197.413.851.171319.95982.95105360.64
18 Oct 2023, 10:27:03 AM IST

TCS October futures opened at 3510.0 as against previous close of 3509.4

TCS, currently trading at a spot price of 3507.05, has a bid price of 3520.2 and an offer price of 3521.0. The bid and offer quantities are both 175. The stock has an open interest of 10122525.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 10:25:38 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3503.35 and a high of 3536.95 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 09:57:35 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:40:14 AM IST

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3506.65. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -17.5, suggesting a decrease of 17.5 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

18 Oct 2023, 09:32:47 AM IST

TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.36%
3 Months0.85%
6 Months12.02%
YTD9.87%
1 Year14.99%
18 Oct 2023, 09:12:36 AM IST

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3506.65. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.5, which means that the stock price has decreased by 17.5.

18 Oct 2023, 08:01:41 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3524.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 79,395 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 3,524.15.

