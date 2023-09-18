TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3562 and closed at ₹3559.15. The stock had a high of ₹3606.5 and a low of ₹3562. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,31,7203.61 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3606.5, while the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 49097 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3605.9, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹3599.85 Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is ₹3605.9. There has been a 0.17 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.05.

TCS September futures opened at 3599.95 as against previous close of 3611.45 TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3600 with a bid price of 3603.5 and an offer price of 3604.65. The offer quantity is 175 shares, while the bid quantity is also 175 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 9949275.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3602, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹3599.85 The current stock price of TCS is ₹3602, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 2.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.06% and the actual increase in price is ₹2.15.

TCS share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.54% 3 Months 5.89% 6 Months 13.18% YTD 12.73% 1 Year 18.26%

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3599.85, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹3559.15 The current data of TCS stock shows that its price is ₹3599.85. There has been a 1.14 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 40.7.

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3559.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 49,097 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,559.15.