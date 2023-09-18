comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 18 2023 10:08:34
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.3 0.19%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 195.2 0.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 604.8 1.07%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.7 0.51%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.6 1.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 3599.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3605.9 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TcsPremium
Tcs

On the last day, TCS opened at 3562 and closed at 3559.15. The stock had a high of 3606.5 and a low of 3562. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,31,7203.61 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3606.5, while the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 49097 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 10:08:57 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3605.9, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹3599.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is 3605.9. There has been a 0.17 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.05.

18 Sep 2023, 10:00:58 AM IST

TCS September futures opened at 3599.95 as against previous close of 3611.45

TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3600 with a bid price of 3603.5 and an offer price of 3604.65. The offer quantity is 175 shares, while the bid quantity is also 175 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 9949275.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Sep 2023, 09:45:10 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3602, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹3599.85

The current stock price of TCS is 3602, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 2.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.06% and the actual increase in price is 2.15.

18 Sep 2023, 09:36:08 AM IST

TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.54%
3 Months5.89%
6 Months13.18%
YTD12.73%
1 Year18.26%
18 Sep 2023, 09:33:15 AM IST

TCS Live Updates

18 Sep 2023, 09:07:11 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3599.85, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹3559.15

The current data of TCS stock shows that its price is 3599.85. There has been a 1.14 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 40.7.

18 Sep 2023, 08:16:16 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3559.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 49,097 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 3,559.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App