TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3562 and closed at ₹3559.15. The stock had a high of ₹3606.5 and a low of ₹3562. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,31,7203.61 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3606.5, while the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 49097 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is ₹3605.9. There has been a 0.17 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.05.
TCS is currently trading at a spot price of 3600 with a bid price of 3603.5 and an offer price of 3604.65. The offer quantity is 175 shares, while the bid quantity is also 175 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 9949275.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of TCS is ₹3602, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 2.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.06% and the actual increase in price is ₹2.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.54%
|3 Months
|5.89%
|6 Months
|13.18%
|YTD
|12.73%
|1 Year
|18.26%
The current data of TCS stock shows that its price is ₹3599.85. There has been a 1.14 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 40.7.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 49,097 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,559.15.
