TCS Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 4102 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4128.95 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 4112.05 and closed at 4102. The high for the day was 4147 and the low was 4100.9. The market capitalization was 1493890.25 crore. The 52-week high was 4184.55 and the 52-week low was 3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 132816 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4102 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCS on BSE had a volume of 132,816 shares with a closing price of 4,102.

