TCS Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4112.05 and closed at ₹4102. The high for the day was ₹4147 and the low was ₹4100.9. The market capitalization was ₹1493890.25 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4184.55 and the 52-week low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 132816 shares.
19 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST
