TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS sees positive gains in today's trading session

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3890.2 and closed at ₹3884.15. The stock reached a high of ₹3907.75 and a low of ₹3862 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,411,343.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3965 and the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 96,216 shares.
The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3900.8. It has experienced a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 16.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 16.65 points.
