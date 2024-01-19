Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS sees positive gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 3884.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3900.8 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3890.2 and closed at 3884.15. The stock reached a high of 3907.75 and a low of 3862 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,411,343.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3965 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 96,216 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3900.8, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹3884.15

The current data of TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3900.8. It has experienced a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 16.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 16.65 points.

19 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3884.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, a total of 96,216 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 3,884.15.

