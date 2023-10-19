Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 3487.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3462.45 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was 3507.1 and the close price was 3506.65. The stock reached a high of 3523.55 and a low of 3485 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,275,966.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680 and the 52-week low is 3011.54. The BSE volume for the day was 35,991 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tata Consultancy Services reached a high of 3478.35 and a low of 3451.85.

19 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST TCS Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3462.45, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹3487.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is 3462.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.71, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -24.7, suggesting a decrease of 24.7.

Click here for TCS Profit Loss

19 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.4%
3 Months2.36%
6 Months12.87%
YTD9.25%
1 Year13.14%
19 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST As TCS asks employees to return to office, here's its new dress code: Report

https://www.livemint.com/companies/as-tcs-asks-employees-to-return-to-office-heres-its-new-dress-code-report-11697684373372.html

19 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3487.15, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹3506.65

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3487.15. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.5, indicating a decrease in the stock price by 19.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

19 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3506.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 35,991. The closing price for the day was 3506.65.

