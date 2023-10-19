TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock plummets as trading turns bearish

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was ₹3507.1 and the close price was ₹3506.65. The stock reached a high of ₹3523.55 and a low of ₹3485 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,275,966.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3680 and the 52-week low is ₹3011.54. The BSE volume for the day was 35,991 shares.
The stock price of Tata Consultancy Services reached a high of ₹3478.35 and a low of ₹3451.85.
Based on the current data, the stock price of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is ₹3462.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.71, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -24.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹24.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.4%
|3 Months
|2.36%
|6 Months
|12.87%
|YTD
|9.25%
|1 Year
|13.14%
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3487.15. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.5, indicating a decrease in the stock price by ₹19.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 35,991. The closing price for the day was ₹3506.65.
