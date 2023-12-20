Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 3858 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3812.1 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3841.4 and closed at 3858. The stock reached a high of 3852 and a low of 3791. The market capitalization of TCS is 13,79,251.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3928.95 and the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 54,142.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3858 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCS had a BSE volume of 54,142 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,858.

