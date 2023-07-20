comScore
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 20 Jul 2023, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 3499.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3471 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) was 3495.05 and the close price was 3499.8. The high for the day was 3516 and the low was 3446.2. The market capitalization for TCS is 1,270,056.73 crore. The 52-week high is 3575 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 94,660.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:04:45 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3471, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹3499.8

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 3471, which represents a decrease of 0.82% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -28.8, indicating a decline in value.

20 Jul 2023, 08:17:00 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3499.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 94,660. The closing price for TCS shares on that day was 3499.8.

