TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) was ₹3495.05 and the close price was ₹3499.8. The high for the day was ₹3516 and the low was ₹3446.2. The market capitalization for TCS is ₹1,270,056.73 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3575 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 94,660.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3471, which represents a decrease of 0.82% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -28.8, indicating a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 94,660. The closing price for TCS shares on that day was ₹3499.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!