TCS Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 3498 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3502.65 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was 3518.95, while the close price was 3498. The stock reached a high of 3524.5 and a low of 3494.05 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is 1281637.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3680, while the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 271375 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3498 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 271,375. The closing price for the shares was 3,498.

