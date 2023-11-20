TCS Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for TCS was ₹3518.95, while the close price was ₹3498. The stock reached a high of ₹3524.5 and a low of ₹3494.05 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1281637.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3680, while the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 271375 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3498 on last trading day
