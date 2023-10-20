TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at a price of ₹3473.95 and closed at ₹3487.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3478.35, while the lowest price was ₹3451.85. The market capitalization of TCS is currently at ₹1,26,4110.77 crore. The 52-week high for TCS is ₹3680, and the 52-week low is ₹3011.54. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for TCS was 216,685.
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3471 with a net change of 16.25 and a percent change of 0.47.
The spot price of TCS stock is currently at 3468.45. The bid price to buy the stock is 3469.35, while the offer price to sell it is 3470.35. There are 175 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 175 shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for TCS stock is 9379825.
The current day's low price for Tata Consultancy Services stock is ₹3444.05 and the high price is ₹3473.
Based on the current data, the TCS stock price is ₹3460.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.3, suggesting a positive shift in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.45%
|3 Months
|2.73%
|6 Months
|11.3%
|YTD
|8.26%
|1 Year
|12.93%
As of the current data, the stock price of TCS is ₹3454.75. There has been a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -32.4, suggesting a decline of ₹32.4.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 216,685 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹3487.15.
