TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
TCS stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 3454.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3471 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at a price of 3473.95 and closed at 3487.15. The highest price reached during the day was 3478.35, while the lowest price was 3451.85. The market capitalization of TCS is currently at 1,26,4110.77 crore. The 52-week high for TCS is 3680, and the 52-week low is 3011.54. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for TCS was 216,685.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3471, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹3454.75

The current price of TCS stock is 3471 with a net change of 16.25 and a percent change of 0.47.

20 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST TCS October futures opened at 3452.25 as against previous close of 3461.5

The spot price of TCS stock is currently at 3468.45. The bid price to buy the stock is 3469.35, while the offer price to sell it is 3470.35. There are 175 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 175 shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for TCS stock is 9379825.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Consultancy Services stock is 3444.05 and the high price is 3473.

20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST TCS Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3460.05, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹3454.75

Based on the current data, the TCS stock price is 3460.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.3, suggesting a positive shift in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.45%
3 Months2.73%
6 Months11.3%
YTD8.26%
1 Year12.93%
20 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3454.75, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹3487.15

As of the current data, the stock price of TCS is 3454.75. There has been a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -32.4, suggesting a decline of 32.4.

20 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3487.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 216,685 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 3487.15.

