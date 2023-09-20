TCS Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3583.95 and closed at ₹3599.85. The stock reached a high of ₹3618.95 and a low of ₹3574.05. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1,31,905.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3606.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 85,875.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3599.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 85,875. The closing price for the day was ₹3,599.85.