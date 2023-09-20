Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 3599.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3604.9 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tcs

On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3583.95 and closed at 3599.85. The stock reached a high of 3618.95 and a low of 3574.05. The market capitalization of TCS is 1,31,905.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3606.5 and the 52-week low is 2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares was 85,875.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3599.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 85,875. The closing price for the day was 3,599.85.

