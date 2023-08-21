TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock dips in today's trading session
TCS stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -2.14 %. The stock closed at 3441.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3367.65 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3411.3 and closed at ₹3441.35. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3412.5, while the lowest price was ₹3350. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1232240.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575, and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 584952.
21 Aug 2023, 09:05:33 AM IST
21 Aug 2023, 08:09:04 AM IST
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3441.35 on last trading day
