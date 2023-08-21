TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock dips in today's trading session

On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3411.3 and closed at ₹3441.35. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3412.5, while the lowest price was ₹3350. The market capitalization of TCS is ₹1232240.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3575, and the 52-week low is ₹2867.9. The BSE volume for TCS shares on that day was 584952.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is ₹3367.65. It has experienced a percent change of -2.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -73.7, suggesting a decline of ₹73.7 per share.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 584,952. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,441.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!