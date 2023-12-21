Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 3780.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3789.7 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for TCS was 3821.6 and the close price was 3812.1. The stock reached a high of 3898.85 and a low of 3768 throughout the day. The market capitalization of TCS is currently at 1367763.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3928.95, while the 52-week low is 3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 60720 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:22 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3789.7, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹3780.35

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3789.7. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 9.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

21 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST TCS Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST TCS December futures opened at 3760.05 as against previous close of 3795.35

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is currently trading at a spot price of 3777.6. The bid price is 3791.15 and the offer price is 3792.0. The offer quantity is 175 and the bid quantity is 350. The stock has an open interest of 10565100. TCS is a leading Indian multinational IT services company.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹3766.9, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹3780.35

The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is 3766.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.36% with a net change of -13.45.

21 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.19%
3 Months-0.68%
6 Months16.02%
YTD18.42%
1 Year18.89%
21 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3734.4, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹3780.35

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 3734.4. There has been a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -45.95, which suggests a decrease in the stock price by that amount. Overall, the data indicates a decline in the value of TCS stock.

21 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3812.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 60,720. The closing price for the shares was 3,812.1.

