TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for TCS was ₹3821.6 and the close price was ₹3812.1. The stock reached a high of ₹3898.85 and a low of ₹3768 throughout the day. The market capitalization of TCS is currently at ₹1367763.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3928.95, while the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 60720 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.