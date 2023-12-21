TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for TCS was ₹3821.6 and the close price was ₹3812.1. The stock reached a high of ₹3898.85 and a low of ₹3768 throughout the day. The market capitalization of TCS is currently at ₹1367763.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3928.95, while the 52-week low is ₹3070.3. The BSE volume for TCS was 60720 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3789.7. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 9.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is currently trading at a spot price of 3777.6. The bid price is 3791.15 and the offer price is 3792.0. The offer quantity is 175 and the bid quantity is 350. The stock has an open interest of 10565100. TCS is a leading Indian multinational IT services company.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for TCS stock shows that the stock price is ₹3766.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.36% with a net change of -13.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.19%
|3 Months
|-0.68%
|6 Months
|16.02%
|YTD
|18.42%
|1 Year
|18.89%
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹3734.4. There has been a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -45.95, which suggests a decrease in the stock price by that amount. Overall, the data indicates a decline in the value of TCS stock.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 60,720. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,812.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!